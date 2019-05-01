RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports good bass fishing up and down the river. Larger bass are being caught on main river gravel and rocky banks near spawning grounds. Grubs, tubes, finesse worms and small, deep diving crank baits work well. Spatterdock pads continue to show bass that like a buzz bait or chatter bait. Continue to fish wood cover with worms.
LAKE ANNA: Lake Anna Striper Guide Service reports water temps in the upper 60s. Spawning fish have moved on and off the beds due to changing weather patterns. Many anglers report catching bass on or around stumps and grass in 2-10 feet of water, with the biggest portion from mid-lake and up. Suspending jerkbaits (hard or soft body) and slow sinking swimbaits are working well. Striper are beginning to school up from the 208 bridge and up.Fish are shallow in low light conditions. Pull planner boards rigged with live bait over flats, points and humps in water 15-25 feet. Hit main lake points early and late in the day for explosive strikes. Crappie are the same pattern as the bass with many fish moving back and forth between deep and shallow water. Traditional small jigs tipped with small tubes and grubs long with small and medium minnows work well.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s, with bass and crappie in all phases of spawn. Crappie are still in shallows feeding on minnows; key in on shoreline brush. Bass can be caught on topwaters in low light; soft plastic and stickbaits seem to produce best. A few walleye have been caught this week in shallow water with live bait. Catfish have been caught uplake on livers, minnows and worms.