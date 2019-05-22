RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports water temperatures in the upper 70s. Grasses are developing rapidly and the bass are eager to strike baits around grass flats, pads, wood, docks, rocks and wrecks. The top water bite is strong. Start with poppers or hard jerk baits then switch to shallow cranks, spinners and chatter type baits. Plastic creature baits and plastic worms draw strong bites in all areas. Finesse worms fished on wood is a good way to collect a limit.The crappie bite remains strong in shallow bays with wood cover.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540/894-9144) reports water temperature is 74 and rising. Largemouth bass fishing in the mid lake region has been the best this year. thanks to herring and shad spawning. Use topwater baits over points and humps, and follow with a soft plastic jerk bait. When the sun gets over the treeline, consider switching to a shaky worm and fishing offshore structure 12-20 feet. Up lake fish are relating to the willow grass lines and bluegill beds. Buzzbaits, poppers and wacky-rigged worms are good early, then switch to the shaky head and a mid-depth running crankbait. Striper and wiper are schooled heavily from The Splits down to the marinas. Cast topwaters over long, shallow, main lake points early. If you enjoy employing live bait like herring, you can catch a mess on downlines. There are plenty of small crappie on bridge pilings, but please don’t keep any fish under 10 inches.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports clear water temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Bass and crappie are moving to their summer haunts feeding on bait fish. A few shellrackers and bluegills are still on the spawning beds feeding on small minnows. Catfishing is picking up mid lake with chicken liver and live bait. A few walleye have been caught in the flats up lake using nightcrawlers and minnows.