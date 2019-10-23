RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports changing weather conditions and tidal levels have made bass fishing challenging. Crayfish are the main prey for bass, Look for birds diving over the grass beds. A top water popper in red color can be productive. The bite can last well into the day. Work the same areas with a shallow running spinner bait or chatter bait as well as plastics and swim jigs. Rocky cover has bass that will strike a shallow running, crayfish color, crank baits. Stripers can be found around current breaks off points and rocks. Rattle traps and swim baits are favored.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dropping, so be ready for fish movement into “hot zones.” Striper are schooling from the Splits up to the first two bridges, but soon will past the second bridges in both branches to feed on massive schools of threadfin shad. Try small, plastic swimbaits and multi-arm rigs with 3-inch baits. Largemouth bass are less prone to be caught in the shallows as the water temperature drops into the 60s, though they will feed heartily on herring schools in the mid afternoons in the backs of mid lake creeks. Try a spinnerbait or lipless crankbait. Crappie have been on docks, shallow brush piles and rocks in the upper section of the lake since late last month. The average size will get larger and the fish will slowly move toward deeper holding areas.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
