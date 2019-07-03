RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER:LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby of Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (JimHemby.com) reports water temps in the mid 80s,, with schools of stripers chasing baits to the surface early in the morning and on cloudy days then sounding to depths of 25-35 feet, making live bait fishing and trolling very effective. Schools can be found from the Splits down to Dike II. Bass are in summer patterns and are predictable in their feeding habits. Early in the morning, work primary points near deep water with topwater baits. They will school in the mouths of creeks on humps and ledges where baitfish are present, then retreat back to the depths at midday using stumps, rock and brush piles, bridge pilings and ledges as cover. Use deep diving crankbaits or a 9-inch Texas rigged worm. Crappie have moved to deeper water and are feeding heavily on 2-inch bait fry near structures in 15-30 feet. Night fishing can be excellent.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the mid-80s and stained with bass feeding on soft plastics in the upper end of the lake. Bass are in 8-10 feet of water with good top water action in low light periods. Crappie are hanging around brush and the pier in 8-10 feet, biting on small minnows and jigs. Walleye can be caught in rocky areas, with nightcrawlers the bait of choice. Channel catfish can be caught throughout the lake using chicken liver, clam snouts, and shrimp.