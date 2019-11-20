RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER:
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports largemouth bass are schooled in the mid and down lake regions over humps and points where shallow water is near deep. Swimbaits, topwaters, soft plastic jerkbaits and spoons are good baits. Uplake fish are on shallow structure (rocks, docks, brush piles on channel bends and willow grass lines). Try spinnerbaits, jigs, creature baits and crankbaits. Striped bass i sbest uplake around the first two bridges. Look for gulls to help point you in the right direction. Start with swimbaits early then follow the fish deeper using spoons either vertically jigged or flutter-spooned. This is one of the best times of the year to catch either fish on a casted lure. Crappie are shallow but will head deeper during the next cold spell (coming very soon) to linger around schools of threadfin shad. Some good fishing exists in the upper North Anna and Pamunkey Branch near brush or rocks in 8-14 feet of water. Please don't over-harvest small crappie. A 10-inch fish is all we keep.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
