POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures advises getting on the water early to avoid the summer heat. Top water action is available until the sun is hard on the water then the bass move deep into grasses. Pitching creature baits and jig-and-craw combos will catch some. Hard cover that provides shade is best fished with finesse worms. Marsh runoffs are good places to catch a few on the outgoing tide with stick baits and finesse worms.
LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the uppeer 80s, Carlos Wood reports bass have moved into deeper water, main lake points, ledges, and deep structure. The upper end of the lake seems to be the most productivet.Use deep-diving crankbaits (14-18 feet) or dark-colored worms (7.5 inches or larger). Big fish are biting. Striper are in the main lake from the splits down to the Power Plant, 25-35 feet deep. Trolling is the best method. Live bait anglers are having great success; catch your own or drift jumbo minnows 20-25 feet deep. Deep structure and bridge pilings are holding most of the crappie. Use 2-inch grubs or small minnows 15-20 feet deep.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water in the mid- to upper 80s and stained. Ppredator fish are really aggressive; several bass have been caught in 6-8 feet of water on moving baits, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs. Topwaters will entice the bass bite during low light periods. Crappie seem to be hanging around brush in 6-8 feet of water, feeding mainly on small minnows. A few nice walleye have been caught off the points on crankbaits and nightcrawlers. Catfishing is productive, especially at the upper end of the lake.