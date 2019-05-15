RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports waters are clearing and the bass bite remains steady. Spatterdock pads have good bass that will strike a chatter bait, shallow running crank bait and plastic worms. Wood continues to give up good bass to slowly fished plastic worms and creature baits. More and more grass is showing up and rattle trap type baits and wacky rigged worms worked through the grasses will turn up bass and an occasional snakehead.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports water temps in the low 70s. The second largemouth bass spawn is underway mid- and uplake with many fish shallow. Up lake is clearing so spinnerbaits, soft plastic jerkbaits, topwaters and buzzbaits are effective. Mid lake, the herring spawn has also begun. Sight fishing is possible with small jigs. Expect the mid and lower up lake regions to turn on to striper as the water clears and the herring spawn continues. Topwaters Redfins and soft plastic jerkbaits are good early. Live bait and swimbaits are good as the fish move out of the shallows during the day. Most crappie have moved to deep structure and bridge pilings. Targeting them from The Splits on up is the best method now.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/662-3997) reports water temperatures are in the low 70s. Water is stained but fishable with bass and crappie in the post spawn. Brim are on the spawning grounds. A few nice walleye have been caught up on the flats. Catfishing has picked up with chicken livers and clamsnouts working best.