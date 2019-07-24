RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports last week’s heat wave had water temps in the 90s but they have dropped back into the 80s. Hard cover seems to be more productive than grasses. Docks, bridge pilings and discharge pipes are giving up bass when fished with crank baits, jig and craws and plastic worms. Spatterdock can produce bass early in the morning to buzz baits and buzz frogs. Marsh runoffs are always good for bass on the out going tide to anglers using finesse worms.
LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the upper 80s to low 90s, McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports the biggest stripers are between the first two bridges and the marinas. Mouths of main lake creeks (Mitchell, Pigeon, Marshall and Ware) are hot spots. Trolling, spooning and fishing live bait on downlines has been excellent and should continue. Big gizzard shad have replaced blueback herring as the top live bait. Seek them 25-35 feet deep. Largemouth bass anglers have been doing well using topwaters. Also try shaky worms in brush and deep rocks. Retrieving a crankbait over up lake rocky points can also be productive. Crappie are around shade. They don’t have to be 25 feet deep to find this. Bridge pilings, rocks, docks and brush piles all offer this thermal refuge. Try a small crankbait on light line that dives 10 feet around up lake rocks for the largest crappie of the summer. Otherwise, it’s small minnows under slip bobbers for the best results.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports the water temperature is right around 90 degrees and stained with bass starting to school on small bait fish on the upper end of the lake. Bass are being caught on topwaters and small crankbaits. Soft plastics are working well around the grass and any type of wood or brush piles in 8-10 feet of water. Crappie are hanging around the fishing pier and brush, also in 8-10 feet, being caught on small minnows. Catfishing remain strong throughout the lake, especially in the midsection. A few walleye have been caught down by the dam in the deeper areas around the rocks using live bait.