POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports Monday's heavy rains have muddied the creeks and portions of the main river. The mouths of some creeks and the main river south of Marshall Hall remain fishable. Locate grasses in the clearer water and start with top water frogs then follow up with stick worms and creature baits. Wood cover has bass that will respond to plastic worms or jig-and-craw combos. Catfish are active and will intercept bass lures.
LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the mid-80s, Carlos Wood reports great striper catches are coming from using live bait rigged on downlines. Concentrate your efforts in the main lake, three miles on either side of the Route 208 bridge. If you prefer to troll, use, deep diving crankbaits in 25-35 feet of water. Bass are in their summer patterns as well and the main lake has been producing good catches. Fish can be caught at any depth and will come from deep water to strike a shallow bait. Crappie are on every bridge, holding in the shade 15-35 feet deep. Minnows, grubs, shad poles are producing great catches.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature is in the mid-to-upper 80s and stained. With bass feeding on bait fish, they can be caught on topwaters early during low light periods. Soft plastics will entice the bass bite midday. A few nice walleye have also been caught midlake on stick baits and nightcrawlers. Crappie are 10-15 feet deep, feeding on small minnows and jigs. Catfishing remains strong on chicken livers, clams, and shrimp.