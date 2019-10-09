RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports sporadic bass fishing. Top water is still the way to start the day with rock structures being more consistent than the diminishing grass beds. Follow up with shallow-running crank baits. The striper bite continues along bridges and bulkheads as well as rocks on tide changes. Areas that form current breaks along land formations also should be targeted with swim baits or lipless crankbaits.
LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the upper 70s, Carlos Wood reports the uplake region continues to produce the best bass catches, especially above the first two bridges in both the North Anna arm and Pamunkey Branch. Pitch small plastic worms to docks and jig as it falls. This is also a great time of year for lipless crank baits. Midlake bass are moving to the backs of creeks. Use the same patterns as up lake fish including suspending jerkbaits, soft plastic jerkbaits, and swimbaits. Striped bass are breaking just about every morning all over the lake. Have a small topwater you can walk tied on and keep your eyes peeled. Fish have been caught in the splits area most evenings. Trolling is still effective, as well as, live bait. There are lots of crappie around bridges and docks, in 10-15 feet of water. Small and medium minnows and 2-inch grubs work best.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
