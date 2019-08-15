STRIPERS: The hot weather has broken up the schools, sent the fish deep and holding in cooler waters. They are not very active and will not chase baits. Anglers have to get their baits right in front of them. Troll Redfins, Manns, and XPS or jigging ToothAche spoons are producing some fish. The fish are not very responsive to live bait right now. Occasionally in low light times of the day smaller Stripers will chase bait to the surface where top water baits like Spooks, Pencil Poppers and Pop R’s attract vicious strikes. The most active fish are in the main lake from the power plant to Stubbs and Holiday bridges. As the fish move into the backs of creeks swim baits work well especially the Sea Shad and Sassy Shad worked on 3/8 to ½ oz heads.
BASS: The bass are still relating to deeper structures where bait is present still in a summer pattern. Mainlake points, humps, roadbeds, brush and rock piles and bridges hold the bass now with numerous techniques catching fish. Deep diving crankbaits are working well along with jigs tipped with worms. Topwater baits will also catch nice bass in low light times of the day.
CRAPPIE: Plenty of Crappie holding on all the bridge pilings uplake and on brush piles in 10 to 20 feet of water. Very nice Crappie are being caught on docks that have lights on them at night. Uplake the Crappie are moving back up under shallower docks with structure or brush under the docks.
CATFISH: The Cats love this water temperature and can be caught basically everywhere there is bait present. Work areas less than 25 feet deep and use your favorite bait. Live bait has been producing some larger than normal Catfish fished near the bottom over 25 foot flats.
Water temps mid 90’s