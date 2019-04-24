RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: For updates, see charlietaylorfishing.com.POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports grasses are sparse but other cover makes up it. Juvenile spatterdock pads, wood, marsh banks and boat docks all seem to have plenty of bass. Plastic worms or creature baits as well as soft or hard jerk baits and shallow running crank baits and chatter baits all will produce bass.
Big bluegill are now in the shallows as well as crappie. Small crappie tubes will catch both.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports water temps in tbe mid to upper 60s. Bass are spawning, but many are still fairly deep (8-12 feet) Both ends seem to be better fishing than the middle. Fish creeks and coves, concentrating on stumps and past spawning areas. Fish that are not yet spawning will still chase a crankbait, especially a suspending one. The most active striper are still up lake from the bridges and up...Try Sea Shads, Sassy Shads and spoons Crappie are moving into very shallow water, biting on minnows and 2-inch grubs. Soon they will move into water 1-4 feet right up against the shoreline.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature is in the mid to upper 60s and clear with bass and crappie still in all phases of the spawn. Crappie are being caught mainly on live minnows. Bass are being caught on soft plastic and a few top water baits Some nice walleye were caught on live minnows in shallow water.Catfish are up lake hitting on livers, live minnows, and night crawlers.