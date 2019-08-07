RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports slow bass fishing, especially after the early morning top water bite. Concentrate on grass that has current flowing against it. Plastic craws and slowly worked swim jigs will catch a few. Marsh runoffs are always a good bet. Use small floating jerk baits or finesse worms. Hard wood that isn’t choked with grass can turn up an occasional bass to people flipping or pitching plastics.
LAKE ANNA: High Point Marina reports water temps in the low 90s, with a bit of an early morning topwater bite around docks and points. By 10 a.m., the fish start to move back into deeper water and hold on points and drop-offs. Fish main lake points, bridges, and deep structure 15-20 feet deep using big worms. Trolling is the method of choice for striped bass. Stay in 25-35 feet of water. Live bait works well in the mornings. Crappie were a bit slow this week. Up lake bridge pilings and deep brush piles are your best choice, with 2-inch grubs and small minnows working best.
LAKE ORANGE: No Report.