RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports strong topwater action for bass lasting late into the day. Poppers fished over and around grasses in creeks and along the main river areas will collect both quality and quantity. Follow up in the same areas with a small white spinner bait buzzed just across the top of the grasses. Snakeheads have been active and will strike the top water baits or a wacky rigged stick worm. Smallish stripers continue to bite along rocky structures as well as bridge pilings and bulkheads. Top water baits and soft swim baits do well. Catfish are a given where ever you fish.
LAKE ANNA: No report.
LAKE ORANGE: No report.
