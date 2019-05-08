RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports grass is sparse but if you find some, it probably has bass. Swim jigs, shallow crank baits and creature baits will all produce bass. Use buzz baits, wacky worms chatter baits, finesse worms and plastics. Crappie are shallow and like small tubes and live minnows.
LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby reports water temps in the low 70s. The first batch of spawners has finished as females are pulling off the beds and beginning to feed, especially downlake, while males are staying in shallow water protecting the fry. Fish aggressively covering lots of water from 2-10 feet deep. with suspended jerkbaits (hard or soft body) and swimbaits. Topwater action is good early and late in the day using buzzbaits and poppers. Striper are still scattered all over the lake, but the best producing areas are from the splits to the bridges. Pull planner boards rigged with live bait over flats, points and humps in water less than 20 feet. Hit main lake points early and late in the day for explosive strikes. Crappie may not be as easy to catch when shallow but once you locate them they will be schooled in larger numbers. Traditional small jigs tipped with small tubes and grubs long with small and medium minnows work well.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low 70s and stained to clear. Bass and crappie are finishing their spawn. The brim and shellcrackers are spawning. A lot of fish are still shallow feeding on small baitfish. Walleye are being caught on live minnows and nightcrawlers in the flats. Uplake, catfishing has started to pick up as well as in midlake areas with chicken livers and live minnows working.