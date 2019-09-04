RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.

POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports bass in grasses are on a crawfish feed. Find active areas by watching for terns skimming grass beds and plucking crawfish from the surface. Plastic crawfish imitators and swim jigs will connect with bass. Hard cover has bass that will respond to crank baits and finesse worms. Sub-legal stripers continue to feed along bulkheads and bridge pilings on the turn of the tides. Top water poppers do well.

LAKE ANNA: With water temperatures in the mid-80s, Carlos Wood reports fish are moving from deeper water into coves and creeks. Fish stumps, brush, docks or any other structure with medium running crankbaits. There’s great topwater action in low light conditions using buzz baits. Stripers can be found all across the lake, hitting very small baits (sea shads or spoons). Plenty of fish are being graphed above Rose Valley and above Stubbs Bridge, even all the way into the S turns. Troll Redfins and DD-22 or float live bait all through the main lake. Crappie action has been very good; schools are moving deeper as the sun gets brighter, holding on bridges and very deep structure. Small minnows and 2-inch grubs are working best.

LAKE ORANGE: No report.

