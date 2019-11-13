RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: With water temperatures in the low 40s, Reed Bass Adventures reports very few anglers are having success catching bass. Rapidly diminishing grass beds still give up a few bass to crank baits and finesse worms. Creek drops are a better bet for grub and jig-and-craw anglers.Wood along creek ledges continue to show a few bass when fished with plastic baits. The white perch bite is strong in and around marinas with 7-10 feet of water. Crappie are in their usual cold water haunts, Crappie tubes and minnows will do the trick.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports gulls are exposing numerous schools of striper around the Splits chasing bait to the surface in low light conditions and schooling deeper in the 20-30-foot flats during the day. Run live bait on down lines or jig spoons and flukes. Bass have moved to the backs of creeks. Start there and work your way out, using shallow-running crank baits and spinner baits wherever bait is present. Bass also will hold on docks. On warming trends, crappie are moving up on the points with brush on them in 5-10 feet of water; on colder days the larger slabs can be caught on the deeper drops on primary points with structure (boulders or brush). The nicer fish are feeding on 3-inch threadfin shad.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
