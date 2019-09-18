RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports cooling water temperatures have not resulted in corresponding increase in bass activity. Most anglers are experiencing challenging fishing. Hard cover has been more productive than grasses. Banging a rattle trap or shallow running crank bait across rocks can result in a few quality bass. Finesse worms worked on wood cover may also catch a few. Drops in front of marsh runs may give up smallish bass on the low end of the tide. Sub-legal rock fish are available to anglers fishing top water poppers against bulkheads or bridge pilings on the turn of the tides.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports fair to good largemouth bass fishing when you can find active schools, but the crankbait bite is tough. Schooling largemouth can be targeted down lake from the dam up to Dike 1 where ever you find threadfin shad. Soft plastic jerkbaits are best. Mid lake fish will be on shad and herring and take the same lures with a crankbait and multi-arm rig. Very good striper fishing is here. Target breaking fish in the morning within a mile on either side of the 208 marinas. The hot zone is mid lake and lower up lake. Crappie will become more active as soon as the water in the upper Pamunkey Branch and North Anna drops below 80.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature around 80 degrees and clear with fish moving into fall patterns. Bass are moving to the backs of the coves feeding on bait fish and can be caught on topwaters, shad imitating lures, and live minnows. Crappie have moved into 8-10 feet of water around the pier and in brush piles feeding on small minnows and jigs. Catfish are being caught throughout the lake on live bait and chicken livers. A few walleye have been caught on the upper end of the lake on minnows around the grass beds.
