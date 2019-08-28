RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports bass fishing remains challenging. Grass and hard cover patterns can produce a limit of bass but don’t expect large numbers. Baits like craw fish imitators and shaky head worms or swim jigs work around grasses. Crank baits will take bass off hard cover. Some top water action is available in low light conditions. Smallish rock fish are available around bulkheads and bridge pilings during the first part of the tide change.
LAKE ANNA: Lake temps are still in the upper 80s, but Carlos Wood reports cooler weather and rain had the fish moving into shallower waters, but not creeks yet. Fish are active at all depths. Continue to fish main lake points and drop-offs; also fish brush, docks or any other structure with deep running crankbaits or shaky worms. TYere’s eat topwater action in low light conditions using buzz baits. Cooler temps should improve striper fishing all through the main lake from the power plant to Rose Valley and the state park. Live bait has not been very effective. Topwater action has been very good in low light conditions.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature is around 80 degrees and clear with fish on the move. They’re moving to the shallows looking for baitfish. Shad=imitating baits seem to be best for bass, along with some topwaters in the low light. Crappie are holding on brush and around the pier in 10 feet of water. Catfishing remains strong with the upper end producing best. A few walleye have been caught down lake near rocky areas.