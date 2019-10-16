RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adaventures reports higher-than-normal tides have made bass fishing challenging. Fishing over the flooded shallow grass flats with top water poppers, floating worms or small white spinner baits has proved successful for some anglers.
LAKE ANNA: With water temperatures in the low 70s, Carlos Wood reports largemouth bass are continuing their move from deep water to shallow. Typically the younger, smaller, more aggressive fish are in the shallower water. Get away from the main lake and move into the creeks, fishing any type of dock or structure. In deeper waters, use jigs and 7-inch worms in darker colors. In shallower water pitch small plastic worms to docks. For topwater action use buzzbaits. Striped bass are also moving uplake following the bait run. Start at the Splits and work your way up mainlake, fishing the upper water column, topwater during low light conditions. This is a good time to start using the multi-bait rigs, rigged with sassy shads. Crappie are around bridges and docks in at least 10-15 feet of water. Small and medium minnows and 2-inch grubs work best.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
