RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: With water temperatures in the high 50s, Reel Bass Adventures reports sporadic bass fishing. Rocks can produce an occasional good bass when fished with a variety of lures. Start with top water baits then crank baits and finally plastics. Watch for actively feeding bass around gravel bars and toss a small crank bait into the action. Grass still has bass that will respond to rattle traps, spinner baits and floating jerk baits.The white perch bite is strong. Lower a drop shot into 10-12 feet of water around marinas and you may get bit on every cast..
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports a very good evening striper bite an hour before sunset until dark. Cast sassy shads, sea shads, jigging spoons and live bait. The fish are schooled well around the splits and Rose Valley chasing bait to the surface in low light conditions and schooling deeper in the 20-30-foot flats during the day. Consult your depth finder and run live bait on down lines or jig spoons and flukes for explosive strikes. For bass, go directly to the mouths of the creeks working primary points and flats working deeper diving crankbaits and jerkbaits, Fish are being caught as deep as 20 feet on structure and docks using jigs and 7-inch worms. Crappie are also moving with the weather conditions. On warming trends they are moving up on the points with brush in 5-10 feet of water, on colder days the larger slabs can be caught on the deeper drops on primary points with structure [boulders or brush]. Nicer crappie are feeding on 3 -inch Threadfin Shad so try larger baits.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
