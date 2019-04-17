RAPAHANNOCK RIVER: For updates, see charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports heavy winds at the beginning of the week caused bass to back off to deeper water. Creek ledges in front of emerging spatterdock pads had good numbers of bass that liked plastic worms, grubs and small medium running crank baits. Crappie fishing slowed a little, but there are many catfish in shallow waters intercepting bass baits.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports water temperatures have reached the magic 60-degree mark and bass and crappie are spawning with striper not far behind. Largemouth bass are moving to shallow areas in the mid and down lake region to spawn. Try soft plastic jerkbaits, crawfish, lizards, or your favorite creature style bait. The hottest zone is from the Route 208 bridge and down. Good live bait fishing for striper is occurring in the region above Harris Bridge. The Sandbar region has fish feeding every morning. Watch the remaining birds to show you the fish. Pull jumbo shiners or herring on side planers and free lines. Some of the best crappie fishing of the season is underway. Fish shallow wood, rocks and grass lines if you want the biggest slabs. Use 1-2-inch jigs on 1/32-ounce heads on 6-pound test line if you like to cast.Hot zones are the top of the North Anna, the upper Pamunkey Branch and the upper portion of Terry’s Run.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low to mid 60s and clear with bass and crappie in full spawn. Nice crappie have been caught on small minnows along shoreline brush. Bass can be found bedding next to stumps, rocks and brush. Bass are hitting on soft plastic and live minnows. A few catfish have been caught on live bait and chicken livers in the upper end of the lake.