RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports bass catches are lagging. It takes some searching to find bass with grasses still the most popular pattern. Some of the most productive baits in grasses have been a top water popper, a small white spinner bait and a wacky rigged stick worm. Creek ledges in front of spatterdock fields and marsh runs may give up bass to anglers using finesse baits. Small stripers are active around rocks, bridge pilings or bulkheads. Poppers or rattle trap baits work well.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeannaguideservice.com) reports water temperatures are warmer than normal and fishing has been slow, but should pick up soon. Striper fishing with spoons has been decent from the 208 bridge to the The Splits. Trolling has been productive, especially with crankbaits. Schools are likely to move into the lower up lake region, specifically up to the Holiday Mill Bridge in the North Anna side and the Stubbs Bridge region on the Pamunkey Branch side. Some schools are already up lake, feeding in shallower water on large gizzard shad. Fish within a mile of the headwaters with swimbaits and live baits. Bass anglers are finding hot zones in the upper portions of the lake, with bass willing to take pitched creature and craw baits around willowgrass, docks, rocks and wood in 5–10 feet of water. Many anglers are hoping the spinnerbait bite of last fall occurs again this year. Crappie anglers report good catches around docks, bridge pilings and brush piles. You can catch plenty using 6-pound test line and a 2-inch jig or minnows below slip bobbers.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports clear water in the upper 70s with fish moving into fall patterns. Bass, crappie, and walleye are moving shallow feeding up on small bait fish. Fishing remains strong throughout the lake using chicken liver and nightcrawlers and live minnows. The lake’s annual free youth fishing day (ages 2–16) is this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 12–4 p.m.
