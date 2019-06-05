RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports that despite heavy recent tournament pressure, bass are still available to knowledgeable river anglers. Grass seems to be the pattern of choice for most anglers where bladed jigs, spinner baits, artificial crawfish baits and wacky rigged stick worms will catch bass. Spatterdock fields continue to show bass for anglers using buzz baits, bladed jigs, shallow running crank baits and plastic worms. Finesse worms on wood are always good for bass. The fly rod bluegill bite is strong on popping bugs in dark colors.
LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby of Lake Anna Striper Gude Service (JimHemby@hotmail.com) reports stripers have migrated to midlake and are aggressively gorging on blue back herring on 25-40-foot flats. Live bait (herring or minnows) rigged on dowlines are optimal. Top water action can be excellent. When they move deeper in low light, try jigging spoons or trolling with umbrella or drop rigs. Post-spawn bass have retreated to deeper water, but will hit slow-moving top water baits with a vengeance. Crappie are being caught in deeper points (10-20 feet) on minnows and jigs, or near ledges (8-15 feet). Catfish are plentiful and feeding everywhere, especially deep and usually just behind striper schools.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature around 80 with post-spawn fish feeding. Bass are schooled up shad; topwaters work in lowlight periods, soft plastics at midday. Several giant bass (over 10 pounds) were caught last week. Crappie are feeding on small minnows; 8-10 feet seems ideal. Some nice walleye have been caught, mainly on nightcrawlers working the upper end flats. Catfishing remains strong midlake with chicken livers and clamsnouts enticing them to bite.