POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports bass are active on multiple patterns. The top water bite is good early. Use poppers around marsh banks, wood or grass. As the sun gets higher, a wacky rigged stick worm or craw bait in the grass will draw strikes. Better bass are striking chatter baits. Finesse worms in dark colors continue to produce bass from wood. The crappie bite has slowed but the blue gill bite has picked up. Use fly rod poppers.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports water temperatures in the low 80s. Bass are off the beds, but are staying in shallow water gorging on small bait and spawning blue gills. Throw poppers, buzzbaits, insect baits, crankbaits or swimbaits. The fish will gradually move deeper as summer arrives. Striper have settled from the power plant up past the splits to the bridges. Fish shallow in low light, deeper (up to 25 feet) in bright light. Sassy shad, sea shad, spoons and live bait are effective.The crappie spawn is over, but the bluegill/sunfish spawn is beginning. Live worms and small poppers will do the trick around boat docks and bulk heads.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperature is in the upper 70s and clear, with post-spawn fish assuming summer patterns. Largemouth bass are hitting top water in low light periods and soft plastics and live bait at midday. Crappie are schooling and feeding on bait fish; look for brush piles in 10-15 feet of water. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver, clam snouts, shrimp and live bait. Several nice walleye were caught last weekend on plastic grubs and live bait, Target 10 feet of water with the upper end away from the dam.