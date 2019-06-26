RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports the top water bass bite is strong during low light conditions around grass beds. Grass frogs and buzz frogs will draw strong strikes. As the top water bite slows switch to a wacky rigged worm in the same area. Marsh runoffs are a good place to collect a limit of bass. Small hard jerk baits and shaky heads work well. Snakehead action remains good for anglers fishing spinner baits shallow along marsh banks.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports water temps in the mid 80s. Bass are being caught early in the morning in grassy water, with the upper end of the lake most productive. Later in the day fish can still be caught on points, drop offs, and ledges with a dark colored worm (7.5 inches or large) or deep-diving crankbaits. Striper are in the main lake from the splits down to Dike 1 in 20-30 feet of water. Troll umbrella rigs with lime green or pearl white shad bodies or live bait. Most of the crappie are holding on deep structure and bridge pilings. Use 2-inch grubs or small minnows 15-20 feet deep.
LAKE ORANGE: No report.