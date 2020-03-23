FLS Madness Logo

We have our Play-in round winners voter on by, you, the public to be our No. 16 seeds in each region of the bracket: UNC Greensboro, Radford, Murray State and N.C. State.

Play-in Round Results

Those teams were then ranked based on their RPI rankings as followed (overall seed in parentheses): N.C. State (61), UNC Greensboro (62), Radford (63), Murray State (64).

The teams were then placed into the 64-team bracket we came up with last week. Click here to read home we picked and set up the brackets.

Here's some quick information on the teams before voting below.

ROUND OF 64 VOTING

Voting will run until Thursday with the Round of 32 match-ups being posted sometime Friday evening.

SOUTH REGION

Who wins Dayton or Radford?

You voted:

Who wins Rhode Island or Arizona State?

You voted:

Who wins BYU or Little Rock

You voted:

Who wins Saint Mary's or North Texas?

You voted:

Who wins Gonzaga or Merrimack?

You voted:

Who wins Wisconsin or Oklahoma?

You voted:

Who wins Duke or Wright State?

You voted:

Who wins Michigan State or Yale?

You voted:

EAST REGION

Who wins Florida State or UNC Greensboro?

You voted:

Who wins Cincinnati or Akron?

You voted:

Who wins West Virginia or New Mexico State?

You voted:

Who wins Houston or Liberty?

You voted:

Who wins Villanova or N.C. Central?

You voted:

Who wins Northern Iowa or Saint Louis?

You voted:

Who wins Louisville or North Dakota State?

You voted:

Who wins LSU or Eastern Washington?

You voted:

MIDWEST REGION

Who wins Kansas or Murray State?

You voted:

Who wins USC or Arizona?

You voted:

Who wins Seton Hall or Belmont?

You voted:

Who wins Kentucky or Hofstra?

You voted:

Who wins Oregon or Winthrop?

You voted:

Who wins Butler or Providence?

You voted:

Who wins San Diego State or UC Irvine?

You voted:

Who wins Richmond or Marquette?

You voted:

WEST REGION

Who wins Baylor or N.C. State?

You voted:

Who wins Wichita State or Ohio State?

You voted:

Who wins Maryland or Colgate?

You voted:

Who wins Virginia or Vermont?

You voted:

Who wins Auburn or Praire View A&M?

You voted:

Who wins Colorado or Utah State?

You voted:

Who Wins Creighton or Siena?

You voted:

Who wins East Tennessee State or Stephen F. Austin?

You voted:
 
 

