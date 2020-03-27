FLS Madness Logo

With the opening Round of 64 of FLS Madness in the books, we had many higher seeds advance, but also a few upsets. I'd say the upset numbers were probably lower than your normal real life "March Madness," but still enough to keep it interesting.

You can see the final results from the opening round by clicking on each region's PDF bracket below, as well as the Round of 32 match-up as well as potential meetings for the Round of 16—the regular "March Madness" "Sweet 16 stage of the tournament.

Here's some quick information on the teams before voting below.

Now let's get down to it. Voting for the Round of 32 is below.

ROUND OF 32 VOTING

Voting will run until Monday with the Round of 16 match-ups being posted sometime no later than Tuesday.

SOUTH REGION

Who wins Dayton or Arizona State?

Who wins BYU or Saint Mary's?

Who wins Gonzaga or Oklahoma?

Who wins Duke or Michigan State?

EAST REGION

Who wins Florida State or Cincinnati?

Who wins West Virginia or Liberty?

Who wins Villanova or Northern Iowa?

Who wins Louisville or LSU?

MIDWEST REGION

Who wins Kansas or Arizona?

Who wins Seton Hall or Kentucky?

Who wins Oregon or Providence?

Who wins San Diego State or Richmond?

WEST REGION

Who wins Baylor or Ohio State?

Who wins Maryland or Virginia?

Who wins Auburn or Utah State?

Who wins Creighton or Stephen F. Austin?

