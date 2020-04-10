FLS Madness Logo

Down to the final two.

Michigan State, the sixth seed out of the South Region, pulled off a couple upsets to reach our FLS Madness national semifinals, but that run came to an end at the hands of the No. 1 seed out of the East Region Florida State, the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament.

It was a battle of two No. 1 seeds in the other semifinal, but Midwest Region champion Kansas—the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament—was able to topple Baylor out of the West Region.

Those outcomes set up a national championship match-up between a regular contender, the Kansas Jayhwaks, and a up-and-comer in the Florida State Seminoles.

So it comes down to two teams that were realistic contenders for the actual NCAA Men's Tournament title had the tournament played out for real.

Now you get to decide who wins our version of "March Madness" to become the FLS Madness 2020 champion.

Voting will run until Monday.

Who wins Florida State of Kansas?

Here's a little info on each team if you need some help deciding:

 
 

