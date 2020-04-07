We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Just three match-ups remain in the FLS Madness college men's basketball pick 'em tournament as we now have our region champions.

Thee No. 1 seeds and a party crasher in the sixth seed out of the South Region Michigan State.

The Spartans, the 23rd overall seed in the tournament, will try and keep their upset streak in the semifinals when they take on East Region winner Florida State. The other semifinal pits the other two remaining regional top seeds, overall No. 1 seed Kansas and Baylor.

HOW IT WORKS: Click here to read how we picked and set up the brackets, as well as how the rounds will work.

The Jayhawks and Bears each cruised to Round of 8 wins, while Michigan State and Florida State squeaked by their opponents. You can see the Round of 8 results in the bracket below.

There's not much else to say, so let's just get right down to the voting.

SEMIFINAL VOTING

Voting will run until Thursday with the National Championship match-up being posted sometime on Friday.

Here's a little info on each team if you need some help deciding: