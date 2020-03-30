Once again, the seeds high seed held up well coming out of the Round of 32. Not much like recent "March Madness" tournaments, no double-digit seeds advance to the Round of 16.

Only three lower seeds pulled upsets in fact as two of the East and West Region head into Round of 16 voting with their top four seeds intact. In the East the top two seeds advanced, but the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds pilled rather comfortable upsets. The fifth seed also pulled the upset in the Midwest Region.

HOW IT WORKS: Click here to read how we picked and set up the brackets, as well as how the rounds will work.

Here you can see the full Round of 16 bracket. Results of the Round of 32 voting are in the PDFs listed in the region voting below.

After seeing our current match-ups of the teams remaining, you can get some quick info on each team here before voting on your winners.

Now it's time to get rolling on our Round of 16 voting. Make sure to make your picks and share the post with your fellow college basketball fans. The more people that participate, the more fun it will be for all of us!

ROUND OF 16 VOTING

Voting will run until Thursday with the Round of 8 match-ups being posted sometime on Friday.

SOUTH REGION

EAST REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION