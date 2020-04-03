And we're down to eight! The Round of 8 our FLS Madness tournament with decide each regions champion based on your voting over the weekend.
The East and the West regions Nos. 1 and 2 seeds both held true to reach this stage, but will that hold up for another? Florida State and Villanova square off in the East, while Baylor and Auburn face off in the West.
In the South, sixth-seeded Michigan State pulled its second straight upset to advance to a match-up with No. 1 seed Dayton. The Midwest saw a small upset with San Diego State slipping by Oregon to earn a showdown with top overall seed Kansas.
So what are the odds that we seed all four top seeds advance to the National Semifinals, a.k.a., the "Final Four"?
We shall see.
Before you pick, here's a little info on all of the teams that earn spots in out tournament. Maybe it'll help you make your pick for this round of voting.
Now we get down to the voting in this Round of 8. Make sure to make you pick, click "vote" and then share the link so we can have more participants. The more college basketball fans participating, the more fun it will be for all of us!
ROUND OF 8 VOTING
Voting will run until Monday with the National Semifinal ("FInal Four") match-ups being posted sometime on Tuesday.
