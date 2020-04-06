FLS Madness Logo

Just three match-ups remain in the FLS Madness college men's basketball pick 'em tournament as we now have our region champions.

Thee No. 1 seeds and a party crasher in the sixth seed out of the South Region Michigan State.

The Spartans, the 23rd overall seed in the tournament, will try and keep their upset streak in the semifinals when they take on East Region winner Florida State. The other semifinal pits the other two remaining regional top seeds, overall No. 1 seed Kansas and Baylor.

The Jayhawks and Bears each cruised to Round of 8 wins, while Michigan State and Florida State squeaked by their opponents. You can see the Round of 8 results in the bracket below.

Download PDF FLS Madness - Semifinal Bracket

There's not much else to say, so let's just get right down to the voting.

SEMIFINAL VOTING

Voting will run until Thursday with the National Championship match-up being posted sometime on Friday.

Who wins Michigan State or Florida State?

You voted:

Who wins Kansas or Baylor?

You voted:

Here's a little info on each team if you need some help deciding:

 
 

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments