FLS Madness Logo

Congrats to the champions!

Florida State pulled off the upset and defeated No. 1 overall seed Kansas to close out our 2020 "March Madness" style basketball tournament.

Download PDF FLS Madness - Championship Bracket

Not much else to say other than thanks to all that participated and hope you had some fun during this down times in the sports world.

 
 

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments