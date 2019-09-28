The fourth-round voting saw an early front-runner jump out to a sizable lead when the "Wildcat Crazies" of Mountain View start off the run with a flurry of votes.
BUT . . . the early jump on the competition only seemed to awaken our overall leader so far, the "Louisa Loonies," who methodically continued to add votes before finally pull ahead to win its fourth straight round and solidify itself as the current title favorite.
The strong round of voting from the "Wildcat Crazies" did vault them into the third-seed position in the overall voting, just behind Spotsylvania's "Knights Watch."
Both the "Knights Watch" and North Stafford's "Orange Fever" dropped off in the vote totals Round 4 allowing the "Louisa Loonies" to strengthen their grip on the potential No. 1 seed when the single-elimination quarterfinals kick off after the Seventh Round in three weeks.
This week we have to say our goodbyes to underdog St. Michael and, in a big of a surprise, the "Massaponax Maniacs." The Maniacs' vote totals surprisingly dropped off in each of the first four rounds eventually culminating in this week's lowest vote total of the round.
The race for the top eight quarterfinal spots is still wide open though, as good voting in the next three rounds could help any of the remaining 14 schools jump into those sport. So, be sure to keep the votes coming whether your school sits in one of the top eight positions currently or at No. 14.
Remember, we want to see your schools out there representing themselves well, so feel free to tag us in pictures and videos (@FLSVarsity). Show us how you support your teams and schools throughout this fall season.
Keep the votes coming! Help your school continue toward a shot at an overall title in hopes of joining previous champions "Orange Fever" and "Knights Watch" by adding the honor to the school's proverbial trophy case.
So, don't leave this post without voting in the fourth-round poll below.
FIFTH ROUND: Which school has the best student section in the Fredericksburg area?
SOME CHALLENGE DETAILS
Below is a quick look at how many teams will be eliminated each round and how many will advance. Click Here to review the full rules and format explanation.
PRELIMINARY ROUNDS
|ROUND
|TEAMS ELIMINATED
|TEAMS ADVANCING
|First
|1
|20
|Second
|2
|18
|Third
|2
|16
|Fourth
|2
|14
|Fifth
|2
|12
|Sixth
|2
|10
|Seventh
|2
|8
BRACKET ROUNDS
|ROUND
|TEAMS ELIMINATED
|TEAMS ADVANCING
|Quarterfinals
|4
|4
|Semifinals
|2
|2
|Final
|1
|1 (Champion)
FIRST-ROUND POST
It's that time of year again! Time to kickoff the voting for this year's FLS Varsity Student Section Challenge.
With a new format, click here to read all about it, we think the third edition will be the best one yet.
This week's first round will involve all 21 Fredericksburg-area high school with football programs, with one school eliminated each round at the conclusion of voting following next Friday's games.
The remaining 20 teams will advance to the second round.
Now remember what this event is all about . . . students, faculty—current and former—and anyone who follows high school football in the area supporting their schools and high school football the best way possible . . . Positive energy and support for their school.
The focus should be on supporting your school, not encouraging negativity toward other schools. So, put your best foot forward and let the best school win!
SECOND-ROUND POST
A very nice turnout for the opening round of voting has yielded us our 20 second-round schools and the "Louisa Loonies" as our first-round champion with 843 votes, more than 200 more than runner-up and 2017—the inaugural Challenge—overall champion, the "Orange Fever" of North Stafford.
Complete first-round results and with schools advanced can be seen below.
Can the Loonies continue their early voting rampage, or will the rest overtake them as we move forward?
With every team that advances, there is also some that don't. In this case just one, Washington & Lee's "Blue Crew." In our upcoming rounds, two teams will not be moving on—as can be seen lower down in this email—until we sit with eight teams remaining.
Expect the voting to only get more tightly contended as the football season goes on and let the best student section win!
THIRD-ROUND POST
The "Louisa Loonies" do it again, winning their second straight round, this time breaking the 1,000-vote barrier. Defending champion, the "Knights Watch" from Spotsylvania and inaugural champions (2017) "Orange Fever" from North Stafford also showed well rounding out the top three this week.
Overall, the voting numbers rose by about 1,500 votes so the steam is building as we enter round three this week with 18 school's advancing and two being eliminated.
We regretfully say our goodbyes to Orange's "The Sworm" and Fredericksburg Christian's "Eagles Nest" after the second round. Both will I'm sure continue to support their teams wholeheartedly the rest of the season with next challenge in their sites.
New this week, we have our overall vote standings running in this post below. The overall vote standings will be used to determine the seeding once the single-elimination Bracket Rounds (Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final) begin once we're down to our final eight teams.
If the Quarterfinals began today, the "Louisa Loonies" would be the top seed and would face No. 8 "Massaponax Maniacs," with the following match-up rounding out the field: "Knights Watch" vs. "Charger Chaos" (Chancellor), "Orange Fever" vs. "Cougar Den" (Courtland) and "Foxes Den" (King George) vs. "Wildcat Crazies" (Mountain View).
But there's still plenty of time for that to change with five more rounds to go until the Quarterfinals begin. So don't give up hope if you're not at the top. Let you school spirit shine through and help lead your school to victory in this week's Third Round. Every vote counts!
FOURTH-ROUND POST
Are the "Louisa Loonies" going to run the table? Another 1,000-vote round saw them top the charts in the Third Round, just as they did in the previous two rounds.
North Stafford's "Orange Fever" and Spotsylvania's "Knights Watch" flip flopped positions this round taking second and third, respectively.
The biggest voting increase in the Third Round came from the "Green Wall" of Colonial Forge, who increased their voting total by nearly 300 in last week's round. Though they had the biggest increase of that round of the challenge, they still sit a distant sixth behind overall the overall leaders from Louisa.
The "Loonies" overall total of 3,093 votes is quite impressive, but not insurmountable for Spotsylvania and North Stafford, which totals of over 2,000 votes sitting in second and third.
The overall vote totals will be used to seed our final eight schools when the single-elimination Bracket Rounds begin with the Quarterfinals after the Seventh Round is completed.
After the Third Round, we say goodbye to Caroline's "Blue Crew" and Culpeper's "Devils Den" with the 16 remaining schools advancing to the Fourth Round that will run through this week with voting closing at midnight after Friday night's high school football schedule is completed.
Remember, we want to see your schools out there representing themselves well, so feel free to tag us in pictures and videos (@FLSVarsity). Show us how you support your teams and schools throughout this fall season.
Keep the votes coming! Though Louisa holds a pretty solid lead right now, that advantage is not insurmountable as we saw several school notch over 1,000 votes throughout the various rounds of last year's challenge. And you never know what can happen once single-elimination rolls around.
