It's that time of year again! Time to kickoff the voting for this year's FLS Varsity Student Section Challenge.

With a new format, click here to read all about it, we think the third edition will be the best one yet.

This week's first round will involve all 21 Fredericksburg-area high school with football programs, with one school eliminated each round at the conclusion of voting following next Friday's games.

The remaining 20 teams will advance to the second round.

Now remember what this event is all about . . . students, faculty—current and former—and anyone who follows high school football in the area supporting their schools and high school football the best way possible . . . Positive energy and support for their school.

The focus should be on supporting your school, not encouraging negativity toward other schools. So, put your best foot forward and let the best school win!

Which school has the best student section in the Fredericksburg area?

Below is a quick look at how many teams will be eliminated each round and how many will advance. Click Here to review the full rules and format explanation.

PRELIMINARY ROUNDS

ROUND     TEAMS ELIMINATED    TEAMS ADVANCING  
First120
Second 218
Third216
Fourth214
Fifth212
Sixth210
Seventh28

BRACKET ROUNDS

ROUND  TEAMS ELIMINATED    TEAMS ADVANCING  
Quarterfinals   44
Semifinals22
Final11 (Champion) 

