To prepare for the NFL combine in February, Yetur Gross–Matos went to XPE Sports in Boca Raton, Fla., receiving guidance from world-class trainers.
He packed up last month and headed to State College, Pa. to take part in Penn State’s pro day in front of NFL scouts before the impact of COVID-19 shut down activities. Gross–Matos made his way back home to Spotsylvania County, unsure of the plan to get prepared for the defining moment of his football career to this point.
That’s where his family stepped in.
Gross–Matos set up a makeshift home gym in the family’s garage. His parents, two sisters and younger brother are all athletic and have been involved in sports all their lives.
While quarantined, they’ve pushed the 2017 Chancellor High School graduate as he’s attempting to remain in optimal shape heading into the next phase of his career.
Gross–Matos is projected to hear his name called anywhere from the 18th overall selection to the end of the first round when the NFL draft begins Thursday night.
With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, staying in shape has been a family affair for the former Penn State star defensive end.
“Being home is helping me because I’m able to eat not-so-fatty foods and everybody around me is trying to stay in shape,” Gross–Matos said. “Both of my parents have always pushed me to go outside. My sister is a coach. They’ve been doing my conditioning test with me and lifting with me. We’re all kind of pushing each other, which has been great.”
Gross–Matos’ father, Rob Matos, is a former baseball and basketball player at Cortland State in New York. His mother, Sakinah Matos, ran track in high school and has taught Zumba classes in the past.
Sister, Qeturah Gross–Matos, is a first-year physical education teacher at Chancellor and the JV girls soccer head coach and varsity assistant. Brother Robby Matos is an all-conference point guard, football standout and baseball player for Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg after transferring from Riverbend.
Cristina, the baby of the family, will be joining Robby at VES as a freshman next school year, and plays volleyball, soccer and runs track.
“I think it’s been a really good experience,” Robby Matos said. “I think it’s really important to show togetherness at this time. We’re all working out and willing to do something that we may not want to do. Everybody’s doing their job and playing their role to help him out. Come Thursday it’s going to pay off.”
Gross–Matos (6-foot-5, 266 pounds) has been in regular contact with NFL coaches and executives through video conferences. They want to know how much he weighs and if he’s staying in shape during quarantine.
It would be easy to munch on junk food while inside most of the time but Sakinah Matos said that’s only done in moderation. She said complete denial of comfort food only leads to cravings.
“That man is a machine,” Sakinah Matos said of her son. “Whatever he consumes, he’s burning off.”
Gross–Matos received some instructions from the Penn State training staff on drills to perform while at home. Upon returning home, he purchased a weight bench and dumbbells nearby. The family also has an array of workout videos.
They’ve trained together at Loriella Park and a field in their subdivision. Rob Matos noted he coached his children growing up, so it’s been seamless to assist in the workouts.
“We’re all active people and we needed to be doing something and not sitting around going stir crazy,” Rob Matos said.
The most grueling workout has been Penn State’s conditioning test called “destructors.” Participants run 15 yards, touch the round, run back and then run 50 yards in less than 15 seconds. The requirement is to do 12 in a row with only a 30-second break between sets.
“Man, it’s a killer,” Rob Matos said.
Robby has pushed big brother in that drill and left Gross–Matos a bit stunned. Gross–Matos said he once could blow Robby away in running tests, but that’s no longer the case.
“I try to get out in front of him as much as possible and let him know if little brother can do it, he can do it,” Robby said. “I talk a little trash, too, as extra motivation.”
Sakinah Matos is able to assist Gross–Matos with stretching and abdominal workouts.
Qeturah Gross–Matos is more into power lifting than agility drills and the destructors haven’t been ideal for her. So she’s been learning more from Gross-Matos throughout the process.
“He’s been the teacher these past few weeks,” she said.
Rob Matos noted this period has been the first time all of the family members have been under one roof for an extended period of time since Qeturah Gross-Matos went off to college at James Madison University six years ago.
Cristina said she’s learned that Gross–Matos is “a very messy person.”
“His clothes are everywhere,” she said with a laugh.
The family has endured tragedy together throughout the years. Gross-Matos’ biological father, Michael Gross, drowned while saving him in a boating accident when he was a toddler.
Gross–Matos’ older brother, Chelal, died at age 12 when he was struck by lightning during a delay at a Little League baseball game at Lee Hill Park in Spotsylvania County in 2009.
After suffering through the worst of times together, the family said it’s only fitting they’re experiencing a highlight like the draft as a unit.
“We’ve endured a lot throughout the years and at different times we’ve all supported each other,” Rob Matos said. “From Qeturah getting through college to Robby transferring and now Cristina will be at VES in the fall, we’ve been there for one another. We don’t do it because we have to do it. Everybody genuinely loves watching each other succeed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.