FROM STAFF REPORTS
The NFL scouting combine was a mixed blessing for Spotsylvania County native and former Chancellor High School standout Yetur Gross–Matos.
The Penn State defensive end participated in interviews and a handful of measurable tests and position drills at this weekend’s gathering of NFL draft candidates at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event concluded Sunday.
During Saturday’s workout for defensive lineman, Gross–Matos displayed his athletic agility. His vertical jump reached 34 inches, fourth-best among the 31 linemen who took part in the drill (Miami’s Jonathan Garvin reached 36.0 to place first). His 120-inch horizontal lead tied for fifth among the 29 linemen in the broad jump (Garvin and Charlotte’s Alex Highsmith reached 125 inches).
But he he only managed 20 reps in the bench press of 225 pounds, tied for 32nd among 38 prospects who participated (Ohio State’s Davon Hamilton did 33 reps).
Gross–Matos did not participate in three measurable events: the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone drill, or the 20-yard shuttle.
The Buffalo Bills acknowledged they officially interviewed Gross–Matos during the combine. The defensive end, who draft analysts predicted will be a first- or second-round selection, likely spoke with other teams in Indianapolis.
