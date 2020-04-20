When Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross-Matos is selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, it’ll be just the beginning for the former Penn State defensive end. Several current and former NFL players from the Fredericksburg area offered some advice and encouragement for Gross-Matos before his career gets underway. Here is what they said:
DAESEAN HAMILTON
(Mountain View High, drafted in fourth round by Denver Broncos in 2018)
“You can get lost in the everyday routine, but you’re very blessed. This is one of the bigger and blessed accomplishments any young man can have. Treat it as if it’s important but at the same time enjoy it to the best of your ability. It’s a game at the end of the day and you’re getting paid for it. What I’ve learned is that no matter what’s going on in your personal life and even on the field you can still have fun. Just go in with a positive mindset and a positive light and everything will be alright.”
DEANDRE HOUSTON-CARSON
(Massaponax High, drafted in sixth round by Chicago Bears in 2016)
“Soak in all the experiences. It goes by fast. Try to enjoy it as much as possible. As far as the game goes, just keep doing the type of things that got you here. Don’t switch up. Stay hungry, stay motivated and try to be consistent. Develop good habits that are sustainable that you can do on and off the field that will make you the best player and man that you can be.”
STEVE ATKINS
(Spotsylvania High, drafted in second round by Green Bay Packers in 1979)
“Keep your feet on the ground. Stay down to earth and listen. You may not always agree with your coaches, but listen to them and just work hard. I can’t emphasize that enough. When you want to joke around, call me and I’ll joke around with you.”
DEXTER McDOUGLE
(Stafford High, drafted in third round by New York Jets in 2014)
“You’ve finally made it, but this is just the beginning. You feel like you’ve worked your whole life to get to this point. But keep grinding every day because somebody’s coming for your spot every time you step on the field. So you’ve got to work harder than you’ve ever worked before.”
JERMON BUSHROD
(King George High, drafted in sixth round by New Orleans Saints in 2007)
“Get in there and create a routine. Find some older veterans that you can start to lean on that can help mold you into the person and player and professional that you’re trying to be. You can’t do this thing alone no matter if you’re a first-rounder or a free agent. You have to have inner discipline about yourself so you can put your best foot forward.”
