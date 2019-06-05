Former Orange High School ace pitcher Bradley Hanner was chosen by the Minnesota Twins Wednesday in the 21st round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Hanner, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-hander, went 7-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 13 appearances for Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville this spring. He struck out 107 batters in 71 1/3 innings pitched. He ranked sixth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II in strikeouts.
Hanner, a first-team all-Region 5D choice at Orange in 2017, has signed to pitch at Young Harris (Ga.) College.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies selected shortstop Jamari Baylor of Richmond’s Benedictine High School in the third round. Baylor’s father is originally from Caroline County.