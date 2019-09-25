It’s still decidedly more dirt lot than sandlot, but the home of Fredericksburg’s incoming Carolina League baseball franchise is starting to take shape.
With grading underway in the seating bowl, the first concrete could be poured as early as next week, said general manager Nick Hall. And last Friday, the team tweeted a photo with three stakes marking the future location of home plate.
“We’re 100 percent planning on opening April 23,” Hall said, referring to the start of the 2020 season. “Right now, we’re ahead of schedule and under budget. It’s obviously the beginning stages, but based on some good weather this offseason, we’ll definitely be looking at an April start time.”
The stadium, located at Celebrate Virginia South in Central Park, will seat roughly 6,000 fans and share a parking lot with the Fredericksburg Expo Center, added Hall.
“I don’t see parking and egress being much of an issue,” Hall said. “We’re just far enough off Route 3 to be able to accommodate everybody on that.”
WHAT’S IN A NAME?
Few outside Fredericksburg Baseball’s Caroline Street offices are privy to the team’s new name. But several of you suggested it.
The team’s new identity “was definitely mentioned in the ‘Name the Team’ contest,” said Hall, who noted that he couldn’t elaborate beyond that. “It was definitely one of the favorites, if not the favorite.”
We’ll know soon enough. The franchise’s name and logo will be revealed during an Oct. 5 event on Wolfe Street, between Sophia and Caroline Streets downtown. A block party is planned for 10 a.m., with the announcement ceremony to follow at 11.
“We’re expecting to have a food truck and just a general party,” Hall said. “We can expect something Fredericksburg is able to claim as their own.”
THAT’S THE TICKET
After receiving feedback—both on social media and in an Aug. 12 Free Lance–Star editorial—regarding the parameters and pricing structure of its Founders’ Club, the team “revamped the whole system,” Hall said.
Previously, Founders’ Club members were locked into a three-year commitment. Some fans wanted longer terms, some shorter, and now that flexibility is available, said Hall.
Additionally, members of the Founders’ Club—which now encompasses all Year 1 season ticket holders—will enjoy “benefit pricing” not available to the general public.
Kevin Brown was quick to take advantage of the changes. Brown, who was the fifth person in line on Nov. 30 to sign up for the Founders’ Club, switched to a five-year plan and saved nearly $400 per season in the process, as the average price dropped from $19 to $12 per game.
“I plan on being in the area and either being at the games or sharing tickets,” said Brown, who reserved all of section 15 and half of section 16 as part of a group. “At $12 a ticket for front-row seats, it’s a great deal.”
“The Founders’ Club is going to be our lifeblood,” Hall added. “Twenty years from now, when I’m walking through the stadium, I’m hoping to see you out there and immediately recognize you as someone who’s been with the club since Day 1.”
