Fredericksburg Baseball has hired Nick Hall to the new position of Executive Vice President and General Manager. Nick just completed serving as the Director of Partnerships with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (the AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres), who opened their new stadium in Amarillo in April 2019. He also previously was the General Manager of the Jackson Generals (AA-Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) from 2016 to 2018.
Fredericksburg Baseball also announced the promotion of its two most senior executives from the prior operation in Potomac.
Bryan Holland has been with the team since 2012 serving in numerous roles first in broadcasting and then overseeing sales. In his new role as Vice President of Sales, Bryan will oversee all ticket, hospitality, and corporate sales and run a substantially expanded staff of sales executives reporting to him. Bryan brings a wealth of experience to Fredericksburg in his more than decade in minor league baseball which includes stints with the Hagerstown Suns, Frederick Keys, and Aberdeen IronBirds.
Aaron Johnson has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Aaron has been with the franchise since 2012 as well and has specialized in running the team’s food services and stadium operations. In his new role, Aaron will oversee all stadium operations for the new state-of-the art facility, and serve as the team’s liaison to its food services concessionaire. He will also play the key role of operating the stadium for non-game day events including events held by the City of Fredericksburg, the Celebrate Virginia concert series, and other community and corporate events.
With the 2019 season concluded, Fredericksburg Baseball is set to open its new stadium in Fredericksburg in April 2020.
The team plans to more than double its full-time staff prior to the start of the season.
