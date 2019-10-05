Fredericksburg baseball announcement

Fans line up to buy new gear at the Fredericksburg Nationals merchandise store. 

 Peter Cihelka/The Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg, meet your Nationals. The team’s logos, unveiled in front of a zealous crowd on Saturday morning, depict George Washington swinging an axe a la the Cherry Tree legend as well as the Fredericksburg skyline.

For shorthand, the team will be known as the "Fred Nats."

Hats will feature an upper case F sporting the familiar serifs and font of Washington’s iconic curly W.

This story will be updated. 

 

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

