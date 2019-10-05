Fredericksburg, meet your Nationals. The team’s logos, unveiled in front of a zealous crowd on Saturday morning, depict George Washington swinging an axe a la the Cherry Tree legend as well as the Fredericksburg skyline.
For shorthand, the team will be known as the "Fred Nats."
Hats will feature an upper case F sporting the familiar serifs and font of Washington’s iconic curly W.
This story will be updated.
