The Fredericksburg Nationals announced mini-ticket plans for their inaugural season in 2020 on Monday.

Two half-season (35-game) plans are available, ranging from $350 per year for five years to $630 for one year. The four 15-game plans range from $165 per year for five years to $278 for one year.

Opening night is scheduled for April 23 against the Frederick Keys. For plan information, visit frednats.com.

2020 SCHEDULE

(Home games in caps)

APRIL

9–12—at Down East; 13–25—at Myrtle Beach; 16–19—at Fayetteville; 20–22—at Winston-Salem; 23–26—FREDERICK; 28–30—at Winston-Salem.

MAY

1–3—FREDERICK; 4–7—CAROLINA; 8–10—at Wilmington; 12–14-FAYETTEVILLE; 15–17—at Frederick; 18–20—MYRTLE BEACH; 21–24—LYNCHBURG; 25–28—at Carolina; 29–31—LYNCHBURG.

JUNE

2–4—at Wilmington; 5–7—at Frederick; 9–11—WINSTON-SALEM; 12–14—at Fayetteville; 15–17—DOWN EAST; 18–21—WILMINGTON; 25–28—at Salem; 30–July 3—at Wilmington.

JULY

4–6—FREDERICK; 7–9—DOWN EAST; 10–13—at Wilmington; 15–17—SALEM; 18–20—at Lynchburg; 21–23—DOWN EAST; 24–26—WILMINGTON; 28–30—at Salem; 31–Aug. 2—at Lynchburg.

AUGUST

3–5—WINSTON-SALEM; 6–9—LYNCHBURG; 11–13—at Frederick; 14–16—SALEM; 17–19—at Myrtle Beach; 20–23—at Frederick; 25–27—WILMINGTON; 28–31—FAYETTEVILLE.

SEPTEMBER

1–3—at Down East; 4–7—SALEM.

