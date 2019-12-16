The Fredericksburg Nationals announced mini-ticket plans for their inaugural season in 2020 on Monday.
Two half-season (35-game) plans are available, ranging from $350 per year for five years to $630 for one year. The four 15-game plans range from $165 per year for five years to $278 for one year.
Opening night is scheduled for April 23 against the Frederick Keys. For plan information, visit frednats.com.
2020 SCHEDULE
(Home games in caps)
APRIL
9–12—at Down East; 13–25—at Myrtle Beach; 16–19—at Fayetteville; 20–22—at Winston-Salem; 23–26—FREDERICK; 28–30—at Winston-Salem.
MAY
1–3—FREDERICK; 4–7—CAROLINA; 8–10—at Wilmington; 12–14-FAYETTEVILLE; 15–17—at Frederick; 18–20—MYRTLE BEACH; 21–24—LYNCHBURG; 25–28—at Carolina; 29–31—LYNCHBURG.
JUNE
2–4—at Wilmington; 5–7—at Frederick; 9–11—WINSTON-SALEM; 12–14—at Fayetteville; 15–17—DOWN EAST; 18–21—WILMINGTON; 25–28—at Salem; 30–July 3—at Wilmington.
JULY
4–6—FREDERICK; 7–9—DOWN EAST; 10–13—at Wilmington; 15–17—SALEM; 18–20—at Lynchburg; 21–23—DOWN EAST; 24–26—WILMINGTON; 28–30—at Salem; 31–Aug. 2—at Lynchburg.
AUGUST
3–5—WINSTON-SALEM; 6–9—LYNCHBURG; 11–13—at Frederick; 14–16—SALEM; 17–19—at Myrtle Beach; 20–23—at Frederick; 25–27—WILMINGTON; 28–31—FAYETTEVILLE.
SEPTEMBER
1–3—at Down East; 4–7—SALEM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.