Most of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ weeknight home games will start at 7:05 p.m., the team announced Monday.
The only exceptions will be 11:05 a.m. first pitches on May 13, June 17 and Aug. 31.
After a 1:05 p.m. start on the first Saturday home game (April 25) of the team’s inaugural season in Fredericksburg, all Saturday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. Sunday home games will alternate between 1:35 and 6:35 p.m. starts.
The team’s full schedule is available at milb.com/documents/8/5/4/312865854/FXBG_20_Schedule_with_TIMES.pdf.
