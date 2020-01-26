At each rung of the Washington Nationals’ organization, there’s a rule that each prospect—no matter his power or profile—must lay down a bunt during the final few innings of a game at least once.
Juan Soto was no exception. During his 15-game stint with Potomac in 2018, Soto came to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs in a tie ballgame.
“So I give him the bunt sign,” Fredericksburg Nationals manager Tripp Keister recalled during the team’s Hot Stove banquet. “Immediately, a fan shouted, ‘What the heck are you doing?’ I kind of agreed with him, but there’s a bigger picture here.”
The image of the Fred Nats as the newest branch of the reigning World Series champions came into clearer focus over the course of three-plus hours at the Fredericksburg Expo Center on Sunday night.
“I’m excited for you to get to know these players,” said Keister, who will coach the team in its inaugural season. “There’s a perfect synergy with the major league team.”
Another keynote speaker, Washington Nationals assistant general manager for player development Mark Scialabba, noted that 92 players have cycled through Potomac on their way to the big leagues since he joined the organization in 2006.
Scialabba also alluded to the franchise’s status as a frequent hub for high-profile rehab assignments and indicated that that trend will continue in Fredericksburg: “Obviously when Stephen Strasburg comes to, Art [Silber] is a very happy man,” he said.
Other speakers included Fredericksburg mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and former congressman Tom Davis. Davis, a close family friend of the Silber family who once chaired House hearings on steroid use in baseball, mentioned that even at age 70 he’ll trek out to the ballpark to take batting practice.
“But I hit like a 66-year-old,” Davis quipped.
Upwards of 300 people attended the banquet, and proceeds from a silent auction went toward six local charities: Sunshine Ballpark Foundation, Thurman Brisben Center, Friends of the Rappahannock, Gladys P. Todd Academy, Micah Ministries and the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
Two items, a Juan Soto signed baseball and jersey, netted nearly $1,000 alone.
A suite deal
There’s an old saying in minor league baseball that goes something like: if you leave happy and don’t remember the score, it was a good night.
That won’t be the case for a handful of fans in Fredericksburg’s new stadium. A special suite will allow its occupants to update the manual numbers on the outfield scoreboard (a nearby attendant will ensure the various tallies remain accurate).
Another suite, located on the field level, comes with in-game access to the same batting cages used by the home team.
Fredericksburg Nationals general manager Nick Hall also outlined a handful of the team’s planned theme nights. Quality is assured when Creed Bratton comes to town for “The Office” night, while D.C. Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones will be on hand for XFL night.
In a refreshing instance of self awareness, the team is holding “unoriginal night,” a playful nod to feedback surrounding the somewhat anticlimactic Fredericksburg Nationals name reveal.
‘Y’all have created it’
Carolina League President Geoff Lassiter acknowledged that the ongoing strife between Major League Baseball and MiLB over the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) has made for difficult conversations in some minor-league towns of late.
But not Fredericksburg.
Negotiations for a new agreement could result in the elimination of 42 minor-league teams. One of MLB’s key grievances concerns affiliated teams with inadequate facilities and/or clubhouse conditions. The Fred Nats’ 5,000-seat park, which will host the 2021 Carolina League all-star game, figures to be among the country’s best.
“If you look at the agreement that they’re fighting about and what MLB is trying to create, y’all have created it,” Lassiter said.
