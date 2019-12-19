The Fredericksburg Nationals will have a familiar face at the helm to open their inaugural season.
Former Potomac Nationals manager Tripp Keister will reprise his role next spring, the team announced Thursday, as will hitting coach Luis Ordaz, athletic trainer Don Neidig, and strength and conditioning Coach Shane Hill.
Newcomer Justin Lord will serve as the pitching coach for the Washington Nationals’ High-A affiliate.
Keister is entering his seventh consecutive season as manager with the franchise, and has managed 846 games—the most in franchise history—with 423 regular season wins. Keister has previously managed two other levels in Washington’s system, the Class-A Hagerstown Suns, and the Gulf Coast League Nationals. He also played four seasons in the New York Mets’ farm system.
Ordaz enters his fifth consecutive season with the franchise and 10th season in the minors.
This will be Neidig’s third season as the team’s athletic trainer. Neidig joined the Potomac Nationals in 2017 after spending four seasons with the Hagerstown Suns.
Hill is entering his second season with the franchise as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Lord joins the Nationals’ system after seven seasons in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league system. He spent the 2019 season as the pitching coach for the Class-A Frederick Keys.
