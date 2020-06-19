Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Fredericksburg Nationals have canceled Saturday’s scheduled open house at their new ballpark in Central Park South.

Free tours of the ballpark will be held as scheduled Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for groups of 10 people. The team is also scheduling tours for next Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.

