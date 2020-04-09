When Khai Seargeant had a conversation with Sacred Heart coaches Wednesday night, the Courtland High School senior basketball standout was given no assurance the Division I Pioneers were prepared to offer a scholarship.
So Seargeant went with another option that’s been weighing on him heavily in recent weeks. The Free Lance–Star player of the year orally committed to Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg.
Seargeant will play for Westmoreland County native Andrew Lacey, who recently completed his first season as head coach of the Statesmen.
“[Sacred Heart coaches] just told me they had other people they were looking at, too, and if I did go to JUCO they’d still look at me when I’m done,” Seargeant said. “I’ve just got to put in the work and keep doing what I’m doing.”
Seargeant, a 6-foot point guard, starred for the Cougars this past season. He averaged 21.5 points per game and helped lead Courtland to the Class 4 state tournament. He was also named Battlefield District and Region 4B player of the year and first-team all-state.
He had multiple outings of more than 30 points in the postseason. He was a pass-first point guard during his early days at Massaponax before transferring and said he plans to find the right balance between scoring and passing at the next level.
“To be honest, I’m going to keep trying to be a scoring guard but go back to my roots a little bit and find an even match,” Seargeant said. “If I score 16 I’m going to try to have at least five assists. If I score 10 I’m going to try to have even more assists. I just want to be the best all-around point guard and teammate I can be.”
Seargeant will have company from the Fredericksburg area in the Richard Bland backcourt. Carmel School senior shooting guard Joshua Campbell also committed to the Statesmen recently. Seargeant and Campbell held a video chat session on Wednesday.
They’ll play for Lacey, a former Washington & Lee standout who directed Varina to the Class 5 state championship in 2017–18, two years before he took over at Richard Bland.
“I like the fact that Coach Lacey is straightforward and he doesn’t try to cut corners while he talks to you,” Seargeant said. “He tells you what he needs straight up and doesn’t try to sugarcoat it … I just can’t wait to play for him.”
