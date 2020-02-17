The Free Lance-Star won several awards this week in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ annual writing and photography contest.

Joey Lomonaco won top-10 writing awards in the C Division for his feature on Massaponax High School’s soccer-playing Abel brothers and his “Don’t Sweat the Technique” project, along with staff photographers Peter Cihelka and Mike Morones.

Cihelka also won a top-10 award for his action photo from the North Stafford/Mountain View football game, while Morones was similarly honored for his feature photo from the Courtland/Caroline Battlefield District baseball championship game.

Former Free Lance-Star photographer Joe Amon also won a top-10 action photo. He now works for ESPN.com.

